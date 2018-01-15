App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 14, 2018 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Cement plans to raise West Bengal production capacity

JSW Cement would bid for the assets of Binani Cement and Kalyanpur Cement which were with the NCLT for a resolution.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

JSW Cement plans to increase the production capacity in West Bengal from 2.4 mtpa to 3.6 mtpa besides a captive power plant in the same location, a top company official said today.

"The current installed capacity at the Salboni plant is 2.4 mtpa. We plan to build another 1.2 mtpa capacity for which another Rs 300 crore will be spent", MD of JSW Cement Parth Jindal told reporters.

The construction would start six months from now, he said.

The company has already started commercial production at Salboni in August, Jindal said, adding an investment of Rs 800 crore had gone to build the 2.4 mtpa capacity.

Presently, the total installed capacity of JSW Cement pan-India stood at 11.6 mtpa, he said.

Jindal said that JSW Cement would bid for the assets of Binani Cement and Kalyanpur Cement which were with the NCLT for a resolution.

He said that JSW would partner with private equity to bid for the assets of Binani Cement having a capacity of 11 mtpa. The capacity of Kalyanpur Cement in Bihar was one mtpa.

Jindal said the vision was to build a cement capacity of 20 mtpa by 2020.

At the Salboni plant, the company so far has given jobs to 155 people of the land losers family from whom the land had been taken.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would inaugurate the Salboni plant tomorrow.

The company had also got into a contract with the state government for managing the super speciality hospital at Salboni as a private partner.

Jindal said another Rs 100 crore would be spent on the 18 MW captive power plant.

