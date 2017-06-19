JSPL secures coal linkage for a 5-year term

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) today said it has secured coal linkage in the recently- concluded auctions for the captive power sub-sector.

"The coal linkages, secured for a 5-year duration, will provide steady supply of fuel to captive power plants run by the company for its steel-making operations," the company said in a filing to the BSE today.

The captive power plants (CPPs) of the company are located at Raigarh and Dongamahuah (Raigarh district) in Chhattisgarh.

The linkages ensure a steady supply of thermal coal to feed the captive power plant at calorific cost and would further enhance operational efficiency, the company said.

Since 2016, JSPL has secured coal linkages of close to 2.3 mtpa in various sub-sectors for a 5-year timeframe.