Dec 28, 2016, 08.12 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The debt had seven banks behind it with State Bank of India as the lead. Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and IDBI Bank were among the other lenders. SBI had an exposure of more than Rs. 3,000 crores, the source said
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
JSPL gets banks nod to recast Rs 7125 cr debt under 5/25 scheme
The debt had seven banks behind it with State Bank of India as the lead. Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and IDBI Bank were among the other lenders. SBI had an exposure of more than Rs. 3,000 crores, the source said
|
See an improvement in EBITDA per tonne at an avera
Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan is of the view that one m
Competition Commission of India (CCI), which keeps
Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Jindal Steel & P