JSPL forays into emission control manufacturing in India

Jindal Steel and Power subsidiary Power Plant Engineers has forayed into emission control manufacturing by signing a technical cooperation agreement with Germany's VPC.

JSPL's foray is in line with the Make in India programme and is expected to give an impetus to India's commitment to United Nations COP21 for improving emission intensity, a company statement said today.

"Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) announces the signing of a technical cooperation agreement with German Emission Control Systems major - VPC GmbH -- and JSPL's EPC arm Power Plant Engineers (PPEL)," a company statement said.

"This first-of-its-kind engagement leverages the strengths of JSPL and VPC to provide cost-effective solutions to power producers, with an estimated market size of Rs 20,000 crore targeting a power generation capacity of 1,00,000 mw."

This mandate to reduce environmental pollution necessitates power generation companies to upgrade their existing emission control systems.

Under this alliance, the manufacturing lines will be set up at JSPL's existing facilities in Raipur and Punjipatra to harness emerging opportunities in the fast-growing market for emission control systems among power producers in India and key global geographies.

JSPL aims to start manufacturing and commercial despatch of Made in India emission control systems by December 2017.

In the first phase, the focus will be on manufacturing and supplying such systems to the existing power generation capacities in excess of 5,000 mw owned and operated by JSPL and its subsidiary Jindal Power.