App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 09, 2018 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JP Associates tanks close to 6% after RBI seeks SC nod for insolvency proceedings

Shares of Jaiprakash Associates fell 5.72 percent intraday on Tuesday hitting a low of Rs 22.85 per share after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to seek Supreme Court nod to begin insolvency proceedings against the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Jaiprakash Associates fell 5.72 percent intraday on Tuesday hitting a low of Rs 22.85 per share after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeks Supreme Court nod to begin insolvency proceedings against the company.

The move had more than 25,000 homebuyers of Jaypee Infratech in Noida and Greater Noida worried that if insolvency proceedings against JAL are allowed, who will deposit Rs 2,000 crore with the Supreme Court registry and ensure that homebuyers are refunded from the amount, sources told Moneycontrol.

Jaiprakash Associates, with a debt of nearly Rs 29,000 crore, is part of Jaypee Group, promoted by Manoj Gaur and his family and features in RBI’s second list of 28-30 companies to be taken to NCLT. It has deposited Rs 425 crore so far. Besides, JAL is yet to deposit the full amount of Rs 2,000 crore with the Supreme Court registry.

In order to avoid legal complications, the RBI had reportedly asked the lead banker, ICICI Bank last week to exempt Jaiprakash Associates from being filed at the NCLT for now, banking sources aware of the matter had said.

At 10:18 hrs Jaiprakash Associates was quoting at Rs 23.90, down Rs 1.50, or 5.91 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 24.20 and an intraday low of Rs 22.90.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jaiprakash Associates #JP Associates

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.