Sep 06, 2017 03:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Johnson and Johnson India unveils enhanced paternity leave

For new mothers, the company has been offering up to 26 weeks of maternity leave for the past six years. "With an enhanced paternity leave policy at Johnson and Johnson India, new and adoptive fathers will now be entitled to eight weeks of paid leave during the first year to bond with the new-born or the newly adopted child," a company release said.

Johnson and Johnson India today announced an enhanced paternity leave policy under which new and adoptive fathers will be entitled to eight weeks of paid leave during the first year of birth or adoption.

Johnson and Johnson India's paternal and maternal leave policies are at par with its global practice. "Enhanced benefits make us attractive towards millennials and GenZs, who are critical to our future workforce.

By extending parental leave benefits to fathers and adoptive parents, we also strengthen our commitment to diversity, inclusion, and support for the modern-day family," explained Indrajeet Sengupta, Head-Human Resources, Johnson and Johnson India.

The company employs more than 3,500 people in India and is organised into three business segments: consumer healthcare, medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

