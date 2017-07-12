App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jul 12, 2017 08:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

JNPT Q1 container traffic rises 5% to 1.20 mn TEUs

It had handled 1.14 million TEUs in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year, Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

JNPT Q1 container traffic rises 5% to 1.20 mn TEUs

Country's largest container port Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) registered a 5.11 per cent rise in container traffic during the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal by handling 1.20 million TEUs, an official statement today said.

It had handled 1.14 million TEUs in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year, Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

TEU stands for twenty-foot equivalent unit which can be used to measure a ship's cargo carrying capacity.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT) handled 4.01 lakh TEUs during this period as against 3.99 lakh TEUs in the corresponding quarter of the last year, up 0.5 per cent.

Nhava Sheva India Gateway Terminal (NSIGT) -- New 330 m terminal project in Jawaharlal Nehru Port -- handled 1.34 lakh TEUs during the April-June quarter as compared to 1.17 lakh TEUs in the same period last year.

