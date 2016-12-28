JMC Projects secures orders worth over Rs 1,457 cr

Civil engineering and EPC firm JMC Projects (India) Ltd today said it has bagged new construction projects worth over Rs 1,457 crore.

The company has bagged Rs 454 crore shipyard modernisation project in Goa, Rs 446 crore flyover project in Maharashtra, Rs 282 crore commercial project in Hyderabad, Rs 224 crore residential project in Bangalore, JMC Projects (India) Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The company also bagged educational building project worth Rs 51 crore in Amravati, Andhra Pradesh.

Commenting on securing new orders, company's CEO and Dy Managing Director S K Tripathi said, "In the past few quarters, we have successfully increased our presence in government projects. It would enhance our growth sustainability going forward." JMC Projects (India) Ltd (JMC) is an arm of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.