JMC Projects secures orders worth over Rs 1,457 cr

Civil engineering and EPC firm JMC Projects (India) Ltd today said it has bagged new construction projects worth over Rs 1,457 crore.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 28, 2016, 08.18 PM | Source: PTI

JMC Projects secures orders worth over Rs 1,457 cr

Civil engineering and EPC firm JMC Projects (India) Ltd today said it has bagged new construction projects worth over Rs 1,457 crore.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

JMC Projects secures orders worth over Rs 1,457 cr

Civil engineering and EPC firm JMC Projects (India) Ltd today said it has bagged new construction projects worth over Rs 1,457 crore.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
JMC Projects secures orders worth over Rs 1,457 cr
Civil engineering and EPC firm JMC Projects (India) Ltd today said it has bagged new construction projects worth over Rs 1,457 crore.

The company has bagged Rs 454 crore shipyard modernisation project in Goa, Rs 446 crore flyover project in Maharashtra, Rs 282 crore commercial project in Hyderabad, Rs 224 crore residential project in Bangalore, JMC Projects (India) Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The company also bagged educational building project worth Rs 51 crore in Amravati, Andhra Pradesh.

Commenting on securing new orders, company's CEO and Dy Managing Director S K Tripathi said, "In the past few quarters, we have successfully increased our presence in government projects. It would enhance our growth sustainability going forward." JMC Projects (India) Ltd (JMC) is an arm of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.

Tags  JMC Projects EPC BSE Maharashtra
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
JMC Projects secures orders worth over Rs 1,457 cr
Wire News
Platinum Member
684 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login