JLR volume surges 49% at 3,954 units in 2017

Jaguar Land Rover India, the British marquee owned by the Tatas, today reported a robust 49 per cent volume growth in 2017 at 3,954 units.

"We have reported a sterling performance in 2017, buoyed by a new and competitively priced model range, world-class retailer footprint and enhanced service and brand experience programmes," JLR, which is the fourth largest luxury carmaker in the country after the three German brands- Merc, BMW and Audi, said in a statement today.

The company attributed the exceptional growth to almost all model lines, starting with the XE at Rs 35.85 lakh, followed by the XF, F-Pace, Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque which proved to be the most popular with customers.

Yesterday, the once-number-one brand Audi had reported a muted two per cent volume growth for the year at 7,876 units. This was the first time in three years that the German company announced its numbers.

The largest two players Mercedes and BMW are yet to announce their numbers for the year.

"With 7,876 deliveries to customers in 2017, we have increased our sales by two per cent while earning a profitable growth for our dealer partners," Audi India head Rahil Ansari had said in the statement.

In comparison Merc, the country's largest luxury carmaker, reported its best-ever volume growth with a 20 per cent jump at 11,869 units during the first nine months of 2017, which was 90 per cent of its 2016 volume, while the No 2 player, BMW recorded 17 percent spike in sales at 7,138.

JLR said it saw huge demand for the all-new Discovery, the top-of-the-line Range Rover Sport and the flagship the Range Rover from the Land Rover stable, the company.

Rohit Suri, president and managing director at Jaguar Land Rover India said, "the increasing popularity of our products is a great testimony to our focus on building a highly capable and customer friendly sales and service infrastructure to support these aspirational brands."

"We intend to sustain this momentum in 2018 with the launch of some exciting new products, the new Range Rover Velar being the first off the blocks this months," Suri said.

The Jaguar range includes the XE (Rs 35.85 lakh), the XF (Rs 46.46 lakh), F-Pace (Rs 60.02 lakh), the XJ (Rs 100.80 lakh) and F-Type (starting at Rs 134.33 lakh).

The Land Rover range includes the Discovery Sport (Rs 42.48 lakh), the Range Rover Evoque (Rs 44.44 lakh), the new Discovery (Rs 71.38 lakh), the Range Rover Velar (Rs 78.83 lakh), Range Rover Sport (Rs ? 93.82 lakh) and the Range Rover (Rs 166.42 lakh).

All these models are available at the 26 authorised outlets in 24 cities.