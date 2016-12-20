JLR launches new Range Rover Evoque priced up to Rs 67.9 lakh

Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover today announced the launch of new Range Rover Evoque, 2017 range priced between Rs 49.10 lakh and Rs 67.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

"The Range Rover Evoque has gained immense popularity and success since its launch in the Indian market and today we are excited to introduce the 2017 Model Year New Range Rover Evoque to our customers," JLR India President Rohit Suri said in a statement.

With the introduction of the Ingenium 2 litre diesel engine, the 2017 Model Year New Range Rover Evoque becomes the first Land Rover in India to get the much awaited power-train, it added.

The model will be available in six variants.

In India, the Land Rover portfolio comprises Discovery Sport at a starting price of Rs 47.59 lakh, Range Rover Sport tagged at Rs 1.18 crore to the flagship Range Rover costing Rs 2.13 crore besides the Range Rover Evoque.