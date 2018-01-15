JLL India appoints Juggy Marwaha as executive MD

Property consultant JLL India today announced the appointment of Juggy Marwaha as Executive Managing Director.

The appointment is effective from January 22, JLL India said in a statement.

"This is Juggy's second stint with JLL, after a short entrepreneurial hiatus, when he was with global co-working behemoth WeWork as its India Lead," it added.

He joined JLL India in 2013 and was MD (South India) till December 2016.

JLL India is a leading property consultant in the country with presence in 11 major cities and a staff strength of 9,500.