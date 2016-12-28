JK Tyre plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr via securities

JK Tyre & Industries today said its board has given approval to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by issuing securities.
Dec 28, 2016, 06.47 PM | Source: PTI

JK Tyre plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr via securities

JK Tyre & Industries today said its board has given approval to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by issuing securities.

"The board approved raising of funds by issue of securities, convertible/non-convertible with or without warrant...by way of public and or private offerings for an amount of up to Rs 1,000 crore in one of more tranches," JK Tyre & Industries said in a regulatory filing.

This is in suppression of the resolutions of the board for raising of funds by issue of non-convertible debentures as announced on November 9, it added.

The approval of the members to raise the funds will be obtained by a way of postal ballot, the tyremaker said.

JK Tyre shares today ended 1.82 per cent higher at Rs 1,11.75 apiece on BSE.

Tags  JK Tyre securities funds BSE JK Tyre and Industries

JK Tyre plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr via securities
