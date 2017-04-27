Jindal Stainless plans to raise up to Rs 600 cr via NCDs

Jindal Stainless Ltd plans to raise up to Rs 600 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The company said in a BSE filing today that its board "approved the proposal" for issuance of NCDs, subject to the approval of the shareholders, for "an aggregate amount of up to Rs 600 crore, in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis".

Founded by O P Jindal in 1970, JSL has annual crude steel capacity of 1.8 million tonne per annum and turnover of Rs 14,500 crore.