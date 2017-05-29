Jindal SAW Q4 net profit jumps 69% at Rs 114 cr

Pipe maker Jindal SAW today said its standalone net profit jumped 69 percent to Rs 113.93 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The firm had clocked a net profit of Rs 67.25 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing.

Total standalone income of the company rose to Rs 1,875.60 crore in the January-March quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,902.15 crore during the same quarter in 2015-16.

Its expenses were lower at Rs 1,701.79 crore from Rs 1,724.55 crore earlier.

The firm is a manufacturer and supplier of iron and steel pipe products, fittings and accessories with manufacturing facilities in India, the US, Europe and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).