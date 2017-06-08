Jet Airways signs MoU with Aeromexico for codeshare flights

Naresh Goyal-promoted private carrier Jet Airways today said it has partnered with Mexican flag carrier Aeromexico for codeshare flights and frequent flyers programme.

The two airlines have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to give effect to the partnership, Jet Airways said in a release here.

The MoU, signed by Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal and Aeromexico Chief Executive Officer Andres Conesa on the sidelines of the IATA Annual General Meeting in Cancun (Mexico), outlines cooperation in the areas of enabling codeshare flights and frequent flyer programmes, it said.

As part of the arrangement, both carriers will code on each other's services between India and Mexico via common gates in Europe (London Heathrow, Paris Charles De Gaulle and Amsterdam).

Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

To begin with, Jet Airways will place its marketing code '9W' on Aeromexico flights from London Heathrow to Mexico City, the release said adding that in turn, Aeromexico will place its marketing code on Jet Airways' direct services from London Heathrow to Mumbai and Delhi.

The initial codeshare flights via London Heathrow will open for sale as well as travel later this year, subject to government approvals, Jet Airways said in the release.

The codeshare partnership will offer passengers enhanced connectivity and seamless access to the combined networks of both the airlines, with convenient connections via Jet Airways' European gateways, it said.

The comprehensive MoU signed between the two carriers, also includes cooperation in the area of reciprocal frequent flyer benefits for members.

At the MoU signing ceremony, Goyal said, "We are delighted to announce our partnership with Aeromexico which will significantly enhance the international reach of both airlines bringing increased benefits to all our guests."

"We are confident that this new codeshare partnership will stimulate the demand for business and tourist travel between India and Mexico," he said.

"The new relationship between Jet Airways and Aeromexico illustrates our commitment as well as strategic efforts to continuously strengthen our network, connecting India with the rest of the world as well as providing opportunity and convenience to our guests who can now connect to Mexico from India via our European gateways and vice versa," Goyal said.

Conesa said, "It is a great pleasure for us to settle this code share partnership with Jet Airways that will build new bridges and connect Mexico to India more easily."

"This achievement is a manifest of our will to continuously offer new flight destinations to our passengers. Also, by connecting with an important country as India, Aeromexico creates new cultural bonds and tourism exchange between both nations," Conesa added.