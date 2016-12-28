Jet Airways shareholders clear appt of 3 independent directors

Shareholders of Jet Airways have approved the appointment of three independent directors.

The appointment of Vikram Mehta, Rajshree Pathy and Ranjan Mathai have received the nod of the shareholders, the airline said in a regulatory filing today.

The appointments along with some other proposals, including higher remuneration for whole time director Gaurang Shetty were approved during the annual general meeting of the company held on Tuesday.

James Rigney has been re-appointed as a director.

Jet Airways operates flights to 66 destinations including overseas and the group has a fleet of around 114 aircraft.

B-school IMI New Delhi, has completed its final placements for the batch 2015-17 in three days comprising 247 students with the highest package being Rs 15.60 lakh.

This year, the highest package has gone up to Rs 15.60 LPA by Fairtrade LLC, followed by Rs 15.04 LPA by McKinsey while the lowest has been Rs 6.75 LPA by Kantar Group. The average salary is at an impressive Rs 12.4 LPA.

More than 80 companies came for the campus placement from across various sectors ranging from banking and financial services, IT, consulting to FMCG/FMCD and automobiles.

IDFC Mutual Fund today said it has launched an UPI mode of payment for making investment in its schemes.

This is as an additional payment option for its investors. This facility will be available to existing as well as new investors for lump sum purchases and would subsequently be extended for Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) registrations.

"UPI is expected to change the way consumers transact, and is indeed the next step towards a cashless, efficient and secure payment system. IDFC MF has been trying to simplify the investment process in every way possible," IDFC MF Chief Executive Vishal Kapoor said in a statement.