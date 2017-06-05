Jet Airways pilots off duty for quoting incorrect designation of a senior DGCA

As many as ten pilots of Jet Airways have been kept out of flying duties, and their mistake was quoting incorrect designation of a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official in a communique.

A communication, sent to the Aviation watchdog opposing the proposal to increase notice period for pilots to one year, in which the DGCA official's designation was written incorrect, seem to be have backfired with an 'arbitrary' regulatory action against them, sources said.

Besides, the DGCA official has directed the airline to check the "mental alertness of these pilots" since "they could not even quote a designation properly".

The airline has asked the ten pilots to report at the headquarters on Monday following the developments, the sources said, adding the DGCA has also directed the aviators to appear before it tomorrow.

The two unions of Air India pilots-Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) have come out in support of the Jet Airways pilots over the issue, they said.

A response to a query sent to Jet Airways on the issue was awaited.