Dec 22, 2017 10:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jet Airways offers 10-15% discount in New Year sale

The bookings for the 11-day fare sale can be made between December 23 and January 2.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Private carrier Jet Airways has announced a New Year sale scheme, offering 10 percent discount on base fares in the Economy and up to 15 percent on Business class tickets in the domestic sector.

The bookings for the 11-day fare sale can be made between December 23 and January 2, and travel period begins from January 15, 2018, Jet Airways said in a statement on Friday.

The discount offer is applicable on 44 domestic network, the airline said, adding a one-way economy ticket starting from Rs 1,001.

