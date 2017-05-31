App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 31, 2017 07:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jet Airways appoints Vinay Dube as CEO

There has been no full-time CEO at the airline since Cramer Ball quit in February 2016.

Jet Airways appoints Vinay Dube as CEO

Jet Airways said that its board has cleared the appointment of Vinay Dube as chief executive officer.

There has been no full-time CEO at the airline since Cramer Ball quit in February 2016.

The appointment of Dube as the CEO was approved by the airline's board during its meeting today, according to a regulatory filing.

The airline said the appointment is subject to "receipt of all requisite government/ regulatory approvals, including his security clearance being obtained".

"Dube is an accomplished aviation leader with over 27 years of US and international business experience," the filing said.

He has been serving at a senior position at Delta Airlines.

Since the exit of Ball last year, there have been two acting CEOs -- Gaurang Shetty and Amit Agarwal.

The board has also approved re-appointment of Shetty as the whole-time director.

Jet Airways operates flights to 65 destinations and the group currently has a fleet of 113 aircraft.

tags #Business #Jet Airways #Vinay Dube

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.