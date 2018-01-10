App
Jan 10, 2018 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeff Bezos is the world's richest man with a net worth of $106 billion

In October last year, Bezos recorded a net worth of USD 90 billion after the firm's stock price added nearly USD 7 billion to his wealth overnight.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jeff Bezos, Amazon Founder and Chief Executive, tops the Bloomberg Billionaires Index once again with a whopping net worth of USD 106 billion after the company's stock surged further.

In October last year, Bezos recorded a net worth of USD 90 billion after the firm's stock price added nearly USD 7 billion to his wealth overnight.

With the latest upmove, Bezos's fortune is now above the high that the Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates achieved in 1999. Gates, who seems to be a permanent member of the rich list, had reached USD 100 billion in 1999.

Gates, who was earlier the CEO of Microsoft and next on the list, owns about 1 percent of an American-based firm Redmond. Currently, he is one of the key persons in Cascade Investment, which controls stakes in many firms. However, if he hadn't let go of his assets, Bloomberg suggests that his value would have been more than USD 100 billion as of today.

Here's an infographic comparing the two billionaires' net worth over the years - 

Jeff Bezos Richest

 

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett is third on the list. He too, like Gates, now seems to be one of the key members of the rich list. The firm is an investment firm and owns stakes in many profit-making companies such as Coca-Cola.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index keeps a track of the net worth of all the major businesspersons and gives out a list of 500 billionaires of the world on a daily basis, taking into account what the trading market in New York has to say. The net worth is determined by looking into the businesses the billionaires own and their shareholding in the respective firms.

The list notes that technology firms are forming the top 10 richest firms. The firms include Amazon, Google, Facebook and Oracle.

The others who form the top of the list seem to be permanent members of the list such as LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, the owner of Louis Vuitton and Carlos Slim, who controls the Latin American telco American Movil.

tags #Business #World News

