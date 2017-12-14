App
Dec 14, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jeep Compass variants to become costlier by up to 80,000 from January

"Customers have appreciated the competitive price positioning of the Jeep Compass since launch. Effective January 1, 2018, prices will increase by 2-4 per cent, except for the entry level variant," FCA India President and Managing Director Kevin Flynn said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Automaker FCA India today said it will increase prices of high end variants of its premium SUV Jeep Compass by up to Rs 80,000 from January.

The company, however, would not hike price of entry level variant of the model.

However, the price of the entry level variant of the model will be maintained at Rs 15.16 lakh (ex-showroom), he added.

Launched in July, the model comes in three trims - Sport, Longitude and Limited.

Price of Longitude variant starts at Rs 17.13 lakh, while Limited variant is tagged between Rs 18.68 lakh and Rs 21.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

FCA India said sales of the model have already crossed the 10,000 units milestone in just four months of launch in the country.

The company has shipped 600 units, the first batch of the Ranjangaon-manufactured Jeep Compass to Japan and Australia in October. This year, the vehicle is already on sale in Japan.

"We are indeed proud to cross the 10,000 sales milestone and we are confident to continue with this great momentum in the new year as well," Flynn said.

