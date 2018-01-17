App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 17, 2018 11:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

JB Chemicals & Pharma's Gujarat facilities get European nod

"J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce receipt of European GMP approval for its formulation facilities at Panoli, Gujarat from Medicines Authority of Malta," J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals today said the Medicines Authority of Malta has granted European GMP approval to its manufacturing facilities located at Panoli, in Gujarat.

"J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce receipt of European GMP approval for its formulation facilities at Panoli, Gujarat from Medicines Authority of Malta," J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

The company said this approval is valid in entire European Union.

The Medicines Authority of Malta has accorded its approval to the company's manufacturing facilities for tablets, capsules, liquids for internal use and semi-solids.

"This approval will not only help the company increase its product basket for this market but will also boost contract manufacturing business, which is a focused business area," it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 330.20, up 3.37 per cent, on BSE.

tags #Business #Companies #European #J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.