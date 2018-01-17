App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 16, 2018 08:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaypee Infratech CFO Ram Bahadur Singh resigns

Jaypee Infratech has been taken over by an NCLT-appointed Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) for recovery of bad loans.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech today said its chief financial officer (CFO) Ram Bahadur Singh has resigned from the company on health grounds.

In a filing to the BSE, Jaypee Infratech informed that Singh "who was the director and chief financial officer of the company has resigned due to deteriorating health since last six months, form the directorship as well as from the post of chief financial officer from the close of working hours on January 15, 2018".

Jaypee Infratech has been taken over by an NCLT-appointed Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) for recovery of bad loans.

A few months ago, the NCLT had admitted the application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium seeking resolution for Jaypee Infratech under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Insolvency resolution professional (IRP) Anuj Jain had on October 27 issued a public notice seeking applications from entities with regard to the resolution of JIL. Several players have submitted an expression of interest (EOIs).

Jaypee Infratech, which is into road construction and real estate business, has constructed the Yamuna Expressway, connecting Delhi and Agra.

tags #Business #Companies #India #Jaypee Infratech #trends

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.