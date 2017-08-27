Jaypee Infra Insolvency: SC to hear homebuyers' plea seeking stay on NCLT order

The Supreme Court will be hearing on Thursday a public interest litigation filed by homebuyers seeking a stay order on NCLT's insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech, the Times of India reported.

The petitioners claimed that around 32,000 homebuyers, who have not yet been given their flats as promised by Jaypee especially in the Delhi NCR region, have been affected by the insolvency order.

Homebuyers who had invested in Jaypee's residential projects have been put through the grind of late with a number of changes that have been at best confusing. At the heart of their confusion lies the forms which are available for homebuyers to file their claims. In addition to an earlier form, IBBI has introduced another form.

This month, the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) passed an order starting insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech, a subsidiary of Jaiprakash Associates, for defaulting on IDBI Bank loan of Rs 526 crore.

The lawyer on behalf of the petitioners argued that the NCLT order has put the homebuyers in a disadvantaged position as the order required them to fill up certain forms which will stop them from moving consumer courts. The lawyer also said the homebuyers are worried about their investments in the JP Infra projects, as per the Times of India report.

The buyers have also asked for a forensic audit of Jaypee Infra and its holding company Jaiprakash Associates to evaluate the magnitude of their bankruptcy.

Buyers of Jaypee’s flats were thrown off guard by recent developments. To make matters worse, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) introduced a new form to file claims.

As per Moneycontrol’s earlier report, in a recent meeting attended by Jaypee Infratech MD Manoj Gaur, the NCLT appointed insolvency professional Anuj Jain and CEO of Jaypee Infratech, corporate affairs ministry officials and home buyers, it was decided that homebuyers might not have to submit any claim documents.

Last week the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) issued a Form F for persons who have monetary claims due from an insolvent company. The form has been introduced through an amendment to the IBBI regulations to facilitate creditors other than financial and operational creditors (including workmen and employees) to file a claim.

The IBBI claims this new form is expected to help homebuyers seeking claims on what they have paid to realtors for undelivered flats when the developer’s company faces insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. But the amendment does not let the homebuyers refer the said company to NCLT.

Previously buyers had to file claims through Form C under financial creditors to the IRP. IBBI has offered to treat their claims on par with claims of other financial and operational creditors.

However, the PIL has reportedly sought to assert homebuyers’ rights to get remedy under the consumer protection law. That is essentially because, the petitioners argued, when the company’s assets are liquidated, homebuyers would be pushed to the bottom of the claim list of financial creditors as NCLT will first safeguard the interest of secured creditors first. The leftovers, after the secured creditors are paid, would be trifles, they worried.