Jan 23, 2018 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Japanese investment jumps to USD 4,709 million in FY17

The FDI inflow from the island nation was at USD 84.74 million in the fiscal 2006-07, the report titled 'India Japan Roadmap Towards Realising Vision 2025' said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japanese investments into India have risen manifold in the last ten years to reach USD 4,709 million in FY2017, says a Ficci report.

The FDI inflow from the island nation was at USD 84.74 million in the fiscal 2006-07, the report titled 'India Japan Roadmap Towards Realising Vision 2025' said.

The report was released here today in the presence of Japanese ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu, India-Japan Business Cooperation Committee (IJBCC) Chairman Onkar S Kanwar, Ficci Secretary General Sanjaya Baru and other delegates from both the sides.

Hiramatsu said the growth potential lies with the sectors like textile, infrastructure and medical in India.

"There are about 1,309 Japanese companies in India and number is growing steadily. It will grow in the years to come," the ambassador told PTI on the sidelines of the event.

He further said that he would like to congratulate the Indian government for "reforming the Indian economy (with legislation) like GST but we need to have more improvement of infrastructure".

However, situations are improving and more and more companies are interested in doing business in this country because of the improvements and there is a lot more to come in the future, he added.

Talking about the Japanese investment in the future, Kanwar said the amount is expected to double by the year 2025.

