App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 27, 2017 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jaiprakash Infra aims to deliver 5,100 Wish Town apartments by March 2018

The company had planned in 2007 to construct over 32,000 flats and some plots under the Integrated Wish Town project located in Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jaypee Infratech, subsidiary of debt-ridden Jaypee Group plans to speed up deliveries of over 5,100 apartments and plots by March 2018 to save itself from the continuing battle with the homebuyers and lenders, reports The Economic Times.

The company had, in 2007, planned to construct over 32,000 flats and some plots under the Integrated Wish Town project located on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

For the current financial year, the company is likely to deliver 11,100 apartments and plots in the Wish Town project.

Earlier this month, Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) Anuj Jain while replying to Jaypee homebuyers’ letters had assured them that ‘he will be taking necessary measures for the protection of the interest of homebuyers’.

related news

Jaiprakash Associates advisor, Ajit Kumar told the financial daily the construction is being agreed upon, and managed by the IRP. Approximately 600 units have applied for occupation certificates (OC) with the Noida Authority and believe to receive them very soon.

He further added they would apply for OC for another 4,500 units between December and March.

Jaiprakash Associates and Jaypee Infra have received completion certificates for more than 7,000 flats and 48 town homes so far and offered possession for 6,255 flats and 47 town homes.

tags #Business #Jaiprakash Associates #Jaypee Infra

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.