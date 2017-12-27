Jaiprakash Infra aims to deliver 5,100 Wish Town apartments by March 2018

Jaypee Infratech, subsidiary of debt-ridden Jaypee Group plans to speed up deliveries of over 5,100 apartments and plots by March 2018 to save itself from the continuing battle with the homebuyers and lenders, reports The Economic Times.

The company had, in 2007, planned to construct over 32,000 flats and some plots under the Integrated Wish Town project located on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

For the current financial year, the company is likely to deliver 11,100 apartments and plots in the Wish Town project.

Earlier this month, Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) Anuj Jain while replying to Jaypee homebuyers’ letters had assured them that ‘he will be taking necessary measures for the protection of the interest of homebuyers’.

Jaiprakash Associates advisor, Ajit Kumar told the financial daily the construction is being agreed upon, and managed by the IRP. Approximately 600 units have applied for occupation certificates (OC) with the Noida Authority and believe to receive them very soon.

He further added they would apply for OC for another 4,500 units between December and March.