Dec 31, 2016, 01.10 PM | Source: PTI

Jain Farm to set up Rs 150 cr orange processing plant in Maha
Jain Farm Fresh Foods, a subsidiary of Jain Irrigation Systems , has joined hands with Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, the bottling arm of The Coca Cola Company, to set up a ultra modern orange processing plant in Maharashtra's Amravati.

The plant with a capacity to process 500 MT of oranges per day and spread over 100 acres, will be set up with an investment of Rs 150 crore.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis performed the ground breaking ceremony for 'Orange Unnati Project' at Thana Thuni village in Morshi taluka of Amravati district.

"The project is unique and first-of-its-kind in the country as it aims to build a complete value chain from farm to fork," a statement issued by the company here said.

The project will set up the largest nursery for orange plants in the country and introduce the processing varieties of oranges to the farmers in the region.

Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages is partnering Jain's in the project and apart from participating in the agri extension project as an equal partner, they have also assured 100 per cent buy back of the orange juice and orange juice concentrate that will be manufactured at this plant, the release said.

Fadnavis complimented Jain for realising the commitment made at the 'Make in India' conclave and said the project will bring prosperity to the stressed farmers of the region.

The partnership with Coke, the most critical component of success i.e. marketing is taken care of and in a short time the entire country will be able to enjoy the unique taste and flavour of orange juice made from ranges of Vidharba region, the release said.

"We are committed to bringing transformation of the agriculture in the stressed Vidharba region and ensure long term prosperity of farmers in a sustainable manner," Jain Farm Fresh Foods chairman Anil Jain said.

