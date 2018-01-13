App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 13, 2018 06:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaguar Land Rover to recall 8,952 cars over airbag defects in China

The recall was filed by Jaguar Land Rover China to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, the national quality watchdog has said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover will recall 8,952 imported vehicles in China due to defective airbags, authorities said today.

The recall was filed by Jaguar Land Rover China to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, the national quality watchdog has said.

Starting from January 19, the company will recall 8,952 imported 2013 Jaguar XF vehicles manufactured between June 19, 2012 and October 1, 2013, according to the administration.

Gas generators of the airbags may break when airbags open, which will lead to injuries to passengers, the statement said.

The automaker will check all the affected vehicles and replace defective parts free of charge, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

tags #Business #China #Companies #Jaguar Land Rover #Tata Motors

