Jun 07, 2017 01:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaguar Land Rover sales rise 1% in May to 45,487 units

The Jaguar brand posted record retail sales of 13,613 units in May, up 28 per cent, driven by continued strong sales of the F-PACE and growing sales of the long wheel base XFL.

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) today reported retail sales of 45,487 units for May, up 1 per cent from the same month last year.

The Jaguar brand posted record retail sales of 13,613 units in May, up 28 per cent, driven by continued strong sales of the F-PACE and growing sales of the long wheel base XFL.

Land Rover saw sales of 31,874 vehicles in May, down 7.1 per cent compared to May 2016.

Sales were hit primarily due to challenging conditions in overseas markets such as the UK, Russia, Brazil and South Africa.

JLR Group Sales Operations Director Andy Goss said: "May brought yet another strong performance from the Jaguar brand, led by further encouraging sales growth in North America and China."

Land Rover sales are expected to grow as the new Discovery continues to go on sale across the world, he added.

Besides, the new Range Rover Velar is scheduled to go on sale later this year and is already building a strong order bank, Goss said.

