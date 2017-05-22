App
May 22, 2017 03:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaguar Land Rover launches diesel variant of Jaguar XE sedan

The new diesel variant is powered by a 2 litre engine that delivers a power output of 132 kW, the company said in a statement.

Jaguar Land Rover launches diesel variant of Jaguar XE sedan

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover India today kicked off sale of its new diesel variant of Jaguar XE sedan at a starting price of Rs 38.25 lakh (ex- showroom Delhi).

The new diesel variant is powered by a 2 litre engine that delivers a power output of 132 kW, the company said in a statement.

This will enhance the portfolio of Jaguar XE sedan which has a 2 litre petrol engine version already on sale in India since January 2016. The petrol version is priced at Rs 37.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Commenting on the launch, Jaguar Land Rover India Managing Director Rohit Suri said the XE has been a very successful model from the Jaguar family.

"With the Jaguar XE diesel, we are confident of further expanding our customer base in the country," he added.

Based on Jaguar's light-weight aluminium architecture derived from the aerospace industry, XE sedan is equipped with 8-speed automatic transmission and other hi-tech features such as torque vectoring by braking and all surface progress control, the company said.

