Jan 08, 2018 07:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaguar Land Rover global sales up 6.5% in 2017

PTI
 
 
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover today reported 6.5 per cent increase in global sales at 6,21,109 units in 2017.

The sales of Jaguar brand of vehicles during the year were at 1,78,601 units, a growth of 20.1 percent, the company said in a statement.

Land Rover range posted sales of 4,42,508 units in the year, an increase of 1.8 percent, it added.

Jaguar Land Rover Group Sales Operations Director Andy Goss said the growth was on the back of its existing products and new models such as E-PACE and Velar, as well as China- specific models such as the XFL.

He further said: "But we are facing tough times in key markets such as the UK where consumer confidence and diesel taxes will hit us."

For the month of December, the total sales for JLR were at 55,697 units, a marginal growth of 0.6 per cent, the company added.

"Jaguar retail sales were 15,079 vehicles in December, down 7.8 percent compared to December 2016 as solid sales of the long wheel base Jaguar XFL in China and the introduction of the E-PACE were more than offset by softer sales of XE and XJ," the statement said.

On the other hand, Land Rover retailed 40,618 vehicles in December 2017, up 4.1 percent compared to December 2016, led by the introduction of the Range Rover Velar and the sales ramp up of the all new Discovery, it added.

