May 31, 2017 01:16 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Jaguar-Land Rover announce GST benefits, price reduced by up to 12%

Jaguar Land Rover India today announced that estimated price reduction post GST, in case it comes into effect from 1st July 2017 onwards, will be up to 12% and will vary from state to state on a model-wise basis. Consequently, such price reduction linked benefits will be passed onto the customers with immediate effect on select stock of vehicles.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Implementation of GST is a historical moment for India which will not only benefit consumers but is also expected to make the whole tax regime simpler and more transparent.

In support of this initiative from the Government of India and in line with Jaguar Land Rover’s Customer First philosophy of also being transparent and dependable, we are pleased to proactively pass on benefits linked to the expected price reduction to our customers with immediate effect.”

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/auto/jaguar-land-rover-announce-gst-benefits-price-reduced-by-up-to-12-1417803.html

tags #Business #GST #Jaguar Land Rover India #JLR

