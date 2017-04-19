Jagran Prakashan Q4 PAT may dip 17.2% to Rs 73.8 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Media sector. The brokerage house expects Jagran Prakashan to report net profit at 73.8 crore down 17.2% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 2.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 10 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 486.5 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 13.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 18.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 133.6 crore.

