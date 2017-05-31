J Walter Thompson India bags PC Jewellers' creative mandate

Communications agency J Walter Thompson India has bagged the creative mandate of jewellery maker PC Chandra Jewellers following a multi-agency pitch.

Besides the wedding collection, J Walter Thompson will also work on the other sub-brands of PC Chandra, the agency said in a statement today.

The account will reside with the Kolkata office of J Walter Thompson, JWT Kolkata.

The agency also announced that JWT Kolkata has recently created a television campaign for PC Chandra based on the wedding collection.

Commenting on the campaign, PC Chandra Jewellers MD UK Chandra said: "We want to appeal to the young women of today having roots and wings who strike a fine balance between traditional values and are independent and modern in their thoughts".

Established in 1939 with first store in North Kolkata, PC Chandra Jewellers now has presence all over India and also abroad.