App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 13, 2017 12:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

J B Chemicals & Pharma gets USFDA nod for hypertension tablets

"The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved the company's supplementary Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Atenolol tablets USP 25mg, 50mg and 100 mg," J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has received US health regulator's nod for Atenolol tablets, used in treatment of high blood pressure.

"The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved the company's supplementary Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Atenolol tablets USP 25mg, 50mg and 100 mg," J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing today.

The company, which plans to commercialise this product in the next quarter, said the market for the approved product is about USD 70 million.

"The company is focused on US business and this approval will help the company grow its exports," it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 301, up 0.87 per cent on BSE. PTI SVK .

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals #USFDA

most popular

Top 7 stocks which could grow from small & midcap stock to largecaps: Porinju

Top 7 stocks which could grow from small & midcap stock to largecaps: Porinju

The Unitech story: Rise and fall of the realty player

The Unitech story: Rise and fall of the realty player

Trading in bitcoin futures just brought Armageddon closer

Trading in bitcoin futures just brought Armageddon closer

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.