IWAI awards Rs 517cr Haldia terminal contract to ITD Cementation

Inland Waterways Authority of India has awarded the Rs 517 crore contract to construct multi-modal terminal at Haldia, West Bengal, to ITD Cementation Ltd.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 29, 2016, 08.43 PM | Source: PTI

IWAI awards Rs 517cr Haldia terminal contract to ITD Cementation

Inland Waterways Authority of India has awarded the Rs 517 crore contract to construct multi-modal terminal at Haldia, West Bengal, to ITD Cementation Ltd.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

IWAI awards Rs 517cr Haldia terminal contract to ITD Cementation

Inland Waterways Authority of India has awarded the Rs 517 crore contract to construct multi-modal terminal at Haldia, West Bengal, to ITD Cementation Ltd.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
IWAI awards Rs 517cr Haldia terminal contract to ITD Cementation
Inland Waterways Authority of India has awarded the Rs 517 crore contract to construct multi-modal terminal at Haldia, West Bengal, to ITD Cementation Ltd .

Six bids were received from major infrastructure companies. Following a rigorous evaluation process, ITD Cementation Limited was awarded the contract, a press statement said.

To be completed by August, 2019, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) expects 7.95 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of cargo traffic at the Haldia terminal by 2020, the statement added.

The cargo projection for 2025 is 15.59 MTPA, growing up to 24.04 MTPA in 2045. Given its location, the terminal will be used to transport coal, fly ash, chemicals, petroleum & gas, construction materials, fertilizers and edible items.

"The Rs 517-crore inland water transport terminal at Haldia, with rail and road interconnectivity, is one of the three multi-modal terminals to come up on river Ganga under the Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) of IWAI. This is in line with IWAI's commitment for a time-bound completion of work on NW-1," IWAI chairman Amitabh Verma said in the statement.

The contract for multi-modal terminals at Varanasi (Rs 170 crore) in Uttar Pradesh and Sahibganj (Rs 280 crore) in Jharkhand. were awarded earlier this year and construction works have started at both the locations.

In November, IWAI awarded Rs 359 cr contract for construction of a modern navigation lock at Farakka in West Bengal.

The Haldia terminal will be spread across 61 acres at the Haldia Dock Complex and will have facilities including berthing space for four vessels, stockyard for storing, belt conveyor system with fixed hoppers, barge loader, shore protection works, roads, ramps and parking area, and other terminal buildings.

The Government is developing the National Waterway-1 under the Jal Marg Vikas Project, with technical and financial assistance of the World Bank at an estimated cost of Rs 5,369 crore. The project would enable commercial navigation of vessels with capacity of 1500-2,000 tonnes.

Phase-I of the project covers the Haldia-Varanasi stretch.

The project includes development of fairway, three multi-modal terminals - at Varanasi, Haldia, and Sahibganj, strengthening of river navigation system, conservancy works, modern River Information System, Digital Global Positioning System, night navigation facilities, modern methods of channel marking, construction of a new navigation lock at Farakka. PTI SID .

Tags  Inland Waterways Authority of India multi-modal terminal Haldia ITD Cementation India JMVP Amitabh Verma
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
IWAI awards Rs 517cr Haldia terminal contract to ITD Cementation
Wire News
Platinum Member
684 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.