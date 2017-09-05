ITL domestic tractor sales up 31% in August at 4,887 units

International Tractors Ltd (ITL), which sells Sonalika brand of tractors, today reported a 31 per cent increase in domestic sales at 4,887 units in August.

The company had sold 3,730 tractors in the same month last year, ITL said in a statement.

Exports were at 1,170 units compared to 1,008 units in August last year, a growth of 16 per cent, it added.

ITL Executive Director Sonalika Raman Mittal said the company's continuing focus on bringing products "best matched for progressive farmer practices" is helping in its growth and also farmers to increase their income.

"We recently collaborated with Niti Aayog to support the country's objective of doubling farmer income by 2022. Aligned to the company's vision, we are promoting our products to improve farmer yield and productivity," he added.