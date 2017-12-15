ITC ventures into value-added dairy products, to launch milk-based drinks soon

Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd. is gearing up to launch an array of packaged milk-based beverages and frozen desserts, the Mint reported.

The Kolkata-based company that manufactures cigarettes to chocolates, will now make milk-based food and drinks at its new plant in Punjab.

Sanjiv Puri, Chief Executive Officer of ITC, told Mint the first product from the Kapurthala plant in Punjab was likely to be launched in the second or third quarter of the next financial year. However, the branding of the beverages is yet to be finalised.

According to the newspaper, the expansion into dairy products is part of ITC’s move to hit the Rs 65,000-crore mark on non-cigarette packaged-food business by 2030. This will help the company achieve its Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue target.

The company's branded packaged food business, which spans across categories like staples, spices, ready-to-eat, snack foods, bakery and confectionery, among others, clocked sales of over Rs 8,000 crore last fiscal. Its total revenue for the same period was Rs 55,001.69 crore.

According to Puri, the Kapurthala plant has the logistical advantage of using Punjab’s dairy supply chain. The company had started its value added dairy-product business with Aashirvaad ghee back in 2015.

Local arms of PepsiCo Inc, Coca-Cola Co., Britannia Industries and Amul are currently the top companies in the flavoured ready-to-drink milk and milk-based beverages market, and ITC’s potential rivals.

Puri added that the milk-based beverages will be manufactured alongside atta, noodles, wafers, biscuits, and fruit-based beverages at the Kapurthala plant. The factory occupies 30 hectares and qualifies as the largest integrated food and manufacturing facility owned by the company. A whopping Rs 1,500 crore has gone into construction of the plant.