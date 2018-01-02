ITC, JK Paper and others line up to acquire Sirpur Paper Mills

Trying to make the most of Sirpur Paper Mills' financial troubles, ITC Group, JK Paper, West Coast Paper Mills and Kohinoor Group have expressed interested in acquiring the Telangana-based company, according to a report by Mint.

Sirpur Paper Mills, which is one of India's largest manufacturers of pulp, paper board and a variety of other papers used both domestically and abroad, is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings at the Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

According to the report, which cited two people familiar with the development, the deadline for receiving expressions of interest ended in December and the one for binding bids is later this month.

Emails sent by the financial daily to the ITC Group, JK Paper, West Coast Paper Mills, Kohinoor Group and the interim resolution professional (IRP) for Sirpur Paper Mills all went unanswered.

Established in 1938 by the then-provincial government of Hyderabad, Sirpur Paper Mills is one of the oldest paper mills in the country and employs close to 3,000 workers.

The mill shut operations in 2014 after reporting a loss in successive quarters, for which the management blamed rising raw material costs.

"The revival of SPML has become a contentious issue given the issue of livelihood of thousands of employees,” said one of the two people cited by the newspaper. "The Telangana government has assured that all necessary efforts to revive the ailing company would be made."