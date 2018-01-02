App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 02, 2018 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITC, JK Paper and others line up to acquire Sirpur Paper Mills

The company is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings at the Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Trying to make the most of Sirpur Paper Mills' financial troubles, ITC Group, JK Paper, West Coast Paper Mills and Kohinoor Group have expressed interested in acquiring the Telangana-based company, according to a report by Mint.

Sirpur Paper Mills, which is one of India's largest manufacturers of pulp, paper board and a variety of other papers used both domestically and abroad, is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings at the Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

According to the report, which cited two people familiar with the development, the deadline for receiving expressions of interest ended in December and the one for binding bids is later this month.

Emails sent by the financial daily to the ITC Group, JK Paper, West Coast Paper Mills, Kohinoor Group and the interim resolution professional (IRP) for Sirpur Paper Mills all went unanswered.

related news

Established in 1938 by the then-provincial government of Hyderabad, Sirpur Paper Mills is one of the oldest paper mills in the country and employs close to 3,000 workers.

The mill shut operations in 2014 after reporting a loss in successive quarters, for which the management blamed rising raw material costs.

"The revival of SPML has become a contentious issue given the issue of livelihood of thousands of employees,” said one of the two people cited by the newspaper. "The Telangana government has assured that all necessary efforts to revive the ailing company would be made."

tags #Business #ITC Group #JK Paper Ltd #West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.