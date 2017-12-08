App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 08, 2017 12:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

ITC Infotech eyes buy-outs in automation space

The company has set a budget ranging from USD 25 million to USD 50 million for this purpose, Sushma Rajagopalan, MD and CEO of ITC Infotech, said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

ITC Infotech, a subsidiary of ITC Ltd, is looking for buy-outs in the automation space to become a futuristic software firm.

The company has set a budget ranging from USD 25 million to USD 50 million for this purpose, Sushma Rajagopalan, MD and CEO of ITC Infotech, said.

"We are looking at companies dealing in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber security, Internet of Things, and robotics," she explained.

The CEO also said that the company wants to be in the gamut of futuristic developments as a software services provider.

"We will acquire (a firm) only when we know it is the right one," she told reporters on sidelines of Infocom 2017 here today.

Meanwhile, ITC Infotech has also started the process of setting up its first software development centre at Rajarhat in the metropolis.

Rajagopalan, however, declined to comment on the Rajarhat project.

tags #Business #Companies #ITC Infotech

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.