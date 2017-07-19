App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jul 19, 2017 09:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

ITAT upholds tax demand raised on NDTV

With the ITAT's July 14 order upholding the tax demand, penalty proceedings are likely to commence shortly.

ITAT upholds tax demand raised on NDTV

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal has upheld a tax demand raised on USD 150 million investment by a US television network in NDTV in 2008, an order which the company said has "numerous inconsistencies and contradictions".

With the ITAT's July 14 order upholding the tax demand, penalty proceedings are likely to commence shortly.

In a stock exchange filing, NDTV said it was surprised at ITAT dismissing the appeal it had filed against the tax demand.

"It is important to note foremost that the ITAT has accepted that there was no round-tripping or money laundering, as was alleged by income tax department," it said.

The tax department had alleged that Rs 218.30 crore was the tax that was sought to be evaded on investment of Rs 642.54 crore. It had sought a penalty of Rs 436.8 crore at the rate of 200 per cent of tax evaded.

It confirmed invocation of Sec 69A of Income tax Act (dealing with 'unexplained money' addition] and upheld that "transaction used principally as a devise for the distribution/ diversion of sum to the Indian entity" and that "the beneficial owner of the money is the assessee".

NDTV said: "Surprisingly, the ITAT has dismissed the appeal filed by the company as not being maintainable but at the same time adjudicated the appeal filed by the income tax department (ITD) against the same assessment order. "It is inconceivable how appeal filed by the ITD against the assessment order is maintainable before the ITAT but the company's appeal emanating from the same order is not maintainable."

"Surprisingly, the ITAT has upheld the addition under Section 69A of the Act, purely on conjectures and surmises, ignoring the evidence adduced by the company including the annual reports of the investors," it said.

NDTV said, "The legal advice received is that a consistent view has to be taken and it appears that the order had been passed in a haste and the above inconsistencies have arisen because of a hurried order."

"We have been advised that Section 69A of the Act is applicable only when money is found in possession of a taxpayer but not accounted for in the books of accounts. However, the said section has no application in the present case since admittedly, investment made by NBC Universal (admittedly then subsidiary of the GE Group) through its step down subsidiary, Universal Studios International BV, was duly recorded in the books of accounts of the company's subsidiary, viz, NDTV Networks International Holdings BV," it said. Stating that it will continue to fight the "misguided case" made by ITD, NDTV said it is "exploring all options available to it in accordance with law.

tags #Business #Income Tax Appellate Tribunal #India #NDTV

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.