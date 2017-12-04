App
Dec 04, 2017 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IT worker says he threw hard drive containing Rs 548 crore worth of bitcoin

Bitcoin, trading at USD 11,300 at the time of writing this piece, has surged over 1,000 percent this year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A British IT worker claims that he accidentally threw away a hard drive which contained bitcoin worth millions of dollars.

James Howells, a resident of Wales, said that the hard drive containing bitcoin worth USD 85 million is buried in the heaps of rubble on a landfill site in Newport. In Indian currency, that translates into Rs 548 crore.

Bitcoin has reached a metric height this year, trading at USD 11,300 at the time of writing this piece. In the last 11 months, it has surged over 1,000 percent.

The 32-year-old started mining bitcoin in 2009 on his laptop. He was able to mine 7,500 bitcoin in next few years and had saved those in a wallet file on his computer’s hard drive, reported UK-based tabloid Mirror.

“After I had stopped mining, the laptop I had used was broken into parts and sold on eBay. However, I kept the hard drive in a drawer at home knowing it contained my bitcoin private keys, so that if Bitcoin did become valuable one day I would still have the coins I had mined,” James said.

Also Read: 10 cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin and Ether that have crossed $1 billion valuation in no time

He said that in 2013, the hard drive was accidentally thrown in a bin and later dumped to the landfill site. Though he is not crying over the mistake.

"Accidents happen. I just get on with it. I’ve always known bitcoin would go this high and I’ve always known the value of the hard drive would go up. In the future I easily see it being worth anywhere from USD 500m to USD 1 billion,” he said.

James is seeking Newport authority’s permission to go looking for the hard drive in the landfill. He believes that he can pinpoint the location of the drive by estimating the depth based on time passed.

