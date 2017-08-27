IT ministry's CSCs to sell Patanjali, IFFCO products

Common Services Centers, set up under the IT ministry for government services in rural India, will now sell products of Yoga Guru Ramdev promoted Patanjali, fertiliser firm IFFCO and software company Tally Solutions.

The special purpose vehicle CSC India, which gives permit for setting up common service centres, partnered with Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to facilitate online registration of students for its courses, fees payment etc.

Under the host of services launched by the Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the CSCs can now help people in rural India to deposit money in their Aadhaar linked bank account using DiGiPay service as well as facilitate them in paying water, gas, electricity, DTH and mobile bills online.

"I want to create a new movement of Common Service Centres for transforming the nation. Don't worry about money. It will rain...You have earned about Rs 1,200 crore in last three years from Aadhaar based services. I want you to earn 3,000-5,000 crore but with honesty and for transforming the nation," Prasad said while launching various new services.

He said 40,000 CSCs have registered with Patanjali for medical teleconsultations through 800 Ayurvedic practitioners, benefiting citizens in rural India.

Around 2,50,000 CSCs are operational across the country at present.

The minister announced that top five women entrepreneur will be selected based on the performance of their CSCs, and will be sent to silicon valley, US to showcase their work. Prasad also announced the provision of Rs 1 lakh as an award for best performing district level village entrepreneurs society.

Prasad said that the textile ministry has shown interest to sell textile through CSCs.

"5C Network, India’s first diagnostic network that connects hospitals and diagnostic centers with X-Ray, CT, and MRI to radiologists, is partnering with CSC SPV to leverage last mile network of CSCs to provide a radio-diagnostic facility at the grassroots level," the IT ministry said in a statement.

On the occasion, Patanjali's Acharya Balkrishna announced the provision of free yoga training to CSC VLEs (village level entrepreneurs) at Patanjali Yog Pith to teach Yoga in rural areas.

He said that Yoga is not linked to any religion or community but it is for well being of human kind.