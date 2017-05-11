Isuzu launches mu-X priced up to Rs 25.99 lakh

Isuzu Motors India today launched seven seater SUV mu-X priced up to Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The diesel powered vehicle comes with various features including hill start assist and a ground clearance of 220 mm.

The two-wheel drive variant of the SUV is priced at Rs 23.99 lakh while the four-wheel drive trim is tagged at Rs 25.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

"Isuzu globally is renowned for making tough reliable and fuel efficient vehicles that are engineered for life. The mu-X embodies these characteristics," Isuzu Motors Managing Executive Officer Hiroshi Nakagawa told reporters here.

The model would be built at the company's manufacturing plant at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh, he added.

"India is a key market for Isuzu globally and is also a future hub of our global manufacturing operations. We will continue to invest in the Indian operations," Nakagawa said.

The SUV, which will be competing with the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, also comes with advanced safety features like electronic stability control and emergency brake assist.

"The Indian market for SUVs is now coming of age and we are excited o be present here in these times with our latest offering," Isuzu Motors Deputy Managing Director Hitoshi Kono said.

The demand for SUVs in India has witnessed substantial growth in the past five years, he added.

The SUV segment accounted for 19 per cent of total passenger market in India last year, up from 8 per cent five years back.

The segment has been growing at 20 per cent, Kono said.

Passenger vehicles sales in India had crossed 3 million units for the first time in 2016-17.