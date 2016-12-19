Dec 19, 2016, 08.19 PM | Source: PTI
The D-Max V-Cross is currently priced at Rs 12.8 lakh while the D-Max S-CAB is tagged at Rs 7.87 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Isuzu India to hike prices of pickup trucks
Isuzu Motors India will increase the ex-showroom price of these vehicles from January 1, 2017, the company said in a statement.
Already companies including Hyundai Motor India, Nissan, Renault, Toyota, Tata Motors and Mercedes Benz have said they would hike prices of their products from January to offset higher input costs and adverse impact of foreign exchange fluctuations.
