Jan 03, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Israel's Rafael says India cancels order for Spike anti-tank missile

The deal had been worth about $500 million and illustrated strengthening ties between Israel and India.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
A Su-30 MKI aircraft touches down on Lucknow-Agra Expressway during a drill conducted by Indian Air Force near Bangarmau in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on October 24, 2017. (PTI)
A Su-30 MKI aircraft touches down on Lucknow-Agra Expressway during a drill conducted by Indian Air Force near Bangarmau in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on October 24, 2017. (PTI)

Israeli state-owned defence contractor Rafael said on Wednesday that India's Ministry of Defence has cancelled a deal to buy Spike anti-tank guided missiles.

The deal had been worth about $500 million and illustrated strengthening ties between Israel and India.

"Rafael regrets the decision and remains committed to cooperating with the Indian Ministry of Defence and to its strategy of continuing to work in India, an important market, as it has for more than two decades, to provide India with the most advanced and innovative systems," the company said.

