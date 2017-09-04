App
Sep 04, 2017 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ishaat Hussain retires from TCS board

IShaat Hussain had served as interim Chairman at TCS from November last year amid the boardroom battle between Tata Sons and Cyrus Mistry.

Ishaat Hussain retires from TCS board

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today said its Director Ishaat Hussain has retired from the company's board.

Hussain had served as interim Chairman at TCS from November last year amid the boardroom battle between Tata Sons and Cyrus Mistry.

In February this year, he was succeeded by TCS' former CEO N Chandrasekaran taking over as the Chairman.

"Ishaat Hussain has ceased to be a director of the company with effect from September 3, 2017, as per the retirement age policy for directors of the company," TCS said in a BSE filing today.

Last week, he retired from boards of Tata Steel and Voltas.

TCS added that shareholders of TCS had, at its 21st annual general meeting on June 17, 2016, had approved Hussain's appointment as a Director up to September 2, 2017.

"The board and management place on record their appreciation for the contribution made by Ishaat Hussain during his tenure with the company," it added.

Hussain, who has also worked with Tata Steel, had joined the board of Tata Sons as an Executive Director in July 1999 and then took charge as Finance Director in July 2000.

Apart from Tata Sons, he had served on the boards of several Tata companies like Tata Teleservices and Titan Industries.

