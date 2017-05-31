Will Tiago be Tata Motors' first commercial e-vehicle?

Tata Motors is working on a plug-in electric platform for its highest selling car Tiago and on another car under the TAMO brand, the work for which is already underway at its European Technical Centre based in the UK.

While details of the electric Tiago is awaited the car could become the first passenger vehicle powered by an electric motor from Tata Motors to be launched commercially. The electric drivetrain is already available to the company, said a senior company official.

Guenter Butschek, Managing Director, Tata Motors said, “On the passenger vehicle side, you know that we have an electric drivetrain available. It's already tested on the Bolt. It can be available and driven in the US with our colleagues at TMETC. They are in the process to apply for a further optimized electric drivetrain on a different product of our latest product range, mainly on the Tiago”.

Tata Motors has invested heavily in development of several electric prototypes on conventional cars such as Indica Vista, Bolt, Nano and Ace. It has, however, refrained from launching any of them commercially as the cost of acquisition will be prohibitively high.

Besides, Tata Motors has developed an all-electric bus and is bidding for a tender floated by the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation which is buying a fleet of 75 electric buses with a budget of Rs 150 crore.

Presently Mahindra & Mahindra, the utility vehicle market leader, is the only company to have launched electric cars commercially under the brand e2o and Verito. This Mumbai-based company will invest Rs 600-800 crore towards creating additional capacity and for development of electric vehicles and its technologies.

Butschek also mentioned that in addition to the electric Tiago there will also be a fully electric car sold under the TAMO brand, which it created earlier this year.

“The next product which is going to be launched under the umbrella of the new sub brand TAMO is certainly also going to be another electric vehicle,” added Butschek.

According to company officials there has been significant learnings from the Bolt electric, which a team from the UK-based Tata Motors European Technical Center (TMETC) was responsible for development.

The lithium-ion battery-powered Bolt has a claimed range of 120kms on a full charge which is on par with the lighter Mahindra e2o. While Tata Motors has shown no interest in launching the Bolt EV commercially possibly due to high costs the base variant of the Mahindra e2o is priced at around Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).