App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 19, 2017 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

IRP nod must for recovering money from defaulter's bank a/c: NCLAT

The NCLAT was hearing the plea of IOB, which is one of the financial creditors of debt-ridden auto component maker Amtek Auto. It holds 4.08 per cent of the total value of the financial debt

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The NCLAT has said financial creditors cannot recover any amount from a defaulter's bank account without the nod of the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) during the corporate insolvency resolution process.

Declining relief to the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) against Amtek Auto's IRP Dinnkar T Venkatsubramaniam, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) said that once moratorium is declared, financial institutions have to act "on the instructions of IRP" with respect to the corporate debtor's account.

"... Once moratorium has been declared it is not open to any person including 'Financial Creditors' and the appellant bank (IOB) to recover any amount from the account of the 'Corporate Debtor', nor it can appropriate any amount towards its own dues," said the NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice S J Mukhopadhaya.

The appellate tribunal said Section 17 (1)(d) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code says that financial institutions maintaining the accounts of the corporate debtor have to act on the instructions of the IRP in relation to such accounts and furnish all information relating to it.

related news

"We find no merit in this appeal, therefore, we are not inclined to interfere with the impugned order dated October 13, 2017," it said.

The NCLAT was hearing the plea of IOB, which is one of the financial creditors of debt-ridden auto component maker Amtek Auto. It holds 4.08 per cent of the total value of the financial debt.

However, it granted IOB 'liberty' to raise its claim before the IRP and "request him to allow it to be a member of the Creditors Committee which should be considered in accordance with law."

Earlier, the adjudicating authority had also rejected IOB's contentions, following which it approached NCLAT.

Amtek Auto defaulted on repaying Rs 824-crore loans granted by a consortium of lenders, led by Corporation Bank.

In July this year, the Chandigarh bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had accepted the insolvency proceedings against Amtek Auto initiated by the consortium of banks led by Corporation Bank.

tags #Business #India #NCLAT

most popular

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.