App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 01, 2018 09:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Iron, steel cos' GNPA for PSBs in basic metals 24%: Govt

As per the National Steel Policy 2017, the Indian steel industry contributes approximately 2 percent to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Iron and steel sector accounts for about 24 percent of total gross non-performing assets (GNPA) in basic metal and metal product category for public sector banks (PSBs), according to the Ministry of Steel.

"The share of gross non-performing assets (GNPA) for iron and steel in basic metal and metal product category as on September 30, 2017, is 23.70 percent for public sector banks," the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.

As per the National Steel Policy, 2017, the Indian steel industry contributes approximately 2 percent to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The benefit of RBI schemes namely 5/25 Scheme and Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets (S4A) for the restructuring of debts of stressed companies can be availed by steel companies.

related news

Public sector banks have been reeling under high non- performing assets (NPAs). Their NPAs have increased more than two-and-a-half times to Rs 7.33 lakh crore as of June 2017, from Rs 2.75 lakh crore in March 2015.

The RBI's internal advisory committee had identified 12 large stressed cases worth over Rs 5,000 crore, accounting to 25 percent (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) of total gross non-performing assets, for proceedings under the insolvency and bankruptcy code.

The RBI in its second list of big defaulters released in August had asked banks to resolve 28 large accounts till December 13 or report them by December 31 to NCLT for insolvency proceedings. Of these, banks are set to refer as many as 23 accounts for insolvency proceedings.

These 28 accounts together account for 40 percent of bad loans or around Rs 4 lakh crore.

Some of the large accounts which are likely to go to the NCLT include Uttam Galva Metallic, Uttam Galva Steel, Visa Steel and Essar Projects, among others.

tags #Business #India #Iron sector #steel sector

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.